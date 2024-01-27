Women's Australian Open – final –

Although it offers a greater variety of records in the game, women's tennis is also no stranger to the inevitable demands of modernity. Strategy, touch and control are still rewarded, but punching is an indispensable element and in that territory, today, a unique arm: that of Aryna Sabalenka. The 25-year-old Belarusian smiles and celebrates with the trophy again in her hands. It is the second in Melbourne, where lightning strikes again. The first-timer Qinwen Zheng can do little, overwhelmed by the last attack (6-3 and 6-2, in 76 minutes) of a champion who always pulls in the middle lane. Pure dynamite. The one from Minsk doesn't go around with mediocrities, a feline look, a steel right hand and two big ones already in her pocket. She responds to the call for firm leadership with incomparable regularity. This is how she transmits it in the service record.

The review of the last course and the beginning of this one reflects that it has never fallen below the level of the semifinals on the big stages. Five majors summarized in two titles, two penultimate rounds and the final match in September against Coco Gauff. Undeniable dominance in Melbourne and on hard courts. Only one set was delivered in the last edition, none in this one; She has accumulated 14 trophies so far, of which 12 correspond to fast surface. She continues to grow and establishes herself as the most intimidating player in the big temples, even ahead of the number one, Iga Swiatek. The Pole disappeared from the draw in the third round and although she has a relatively generous income in the ranking, 865 points, distrust. And it does well. Sabalenka's break-and-tear tennis triumphs again.

More information

“Last year I felt more emotion, and this time it is more relief because of the pressure I have felt during these two weeks,” he says after receiving the award from Evone Goolagong, the Aboriginal woman who this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first of the four hits that he signed in Australia. The Belarusian has linked two in a row, in line with what was achieved by her compatriot Victoria Azarenka between 2012 and 2013. A practically perfect route in which she has hardly encountered any opposition, except for the harshness proposed by Gauff in the semifinals. She did not hesitate in the resolution of the tournament, in which her opponent, 21 years old and debutant in an event of this magnitude, failed to intimidate her at any time. It is a one-way, rather insubstantial, duel. The Chinese girl's balls only tickle her.

“Today was not my day,” says Zheng, directed by the Catalan Pere Riba. “But I have really enjoyed these days,” adds the Asian tennis player, who tomorrow will rise to seventh place on the list and leaves a good mark on the antipodes. Her attitude, her youth and her demonstrated projection invite us to think about an important evolution. “You have had a fantastic tournament, I am sure that you will play in more Grand Slam finals,” dedicates the champion, who in the previous days defeated Ella Seidel (159th), Brenda Fruhvirtova (96th), Lesia Tsurenko (31st), Amanda Anisimova (214th), Barbora Krejcikova (11th) and Coco Gauff (3rd). For her part, Zheng did not encounter any rivals integrated into the top-50 on his way to the epilogue.

Zheng tries to return backhand. TRACEY NEARMY (REUTERS)

Sabalenka reaffirms herself as one of the most consistent and reliable tennis players on the women's circuit. She currently occupies the second place in the world, but continues to accumulate merits to rise again to the top after the ephemeral leadership that she held last year, between September and November, just under two months. Her career describes an incomparable linearity at the moment and after this last exhibition, she is establishing herself. There is no more forceful right on the circuit, but she has gained a foothold that she previously suffered from in big events. She progresses with determination and the evolution is manifest in her game. She has eliminated flaws—accuracy, consistency, and double faults, above all—and has also improved her self-control; She maintains her aggressiveness and temperament, but responds better to adverse circumstances or delicate moments.

Immaculate from start to finish, Sabalenka joins the select group of champions who were crowned without conceding a single round in Melbourne in this new century; 14 in her favor and none in opposing hands. She thus joins the names of Lindsay Davenport (2000), Maria Sharapova (2008), Serena Williams (2017) and Ashleigh Barty (2022).

See also Vaccinated tourists can travel to Australia again “I NO LONGER GO CRAZY LIKE BEFORE” AC | Melbourne In Break Point, the documentary produced by Netflix, the champion says that she had set the goal of lifting two majors before the age of 25. Sabalenka already has them. “I didn't want to be that kind of player that wins one and disappears. “She wanted to show that she was capable of winning another one, and now I hope there are more,” she told reporters, after toasting with the traditional glass of champagne. The Belarusian has shown a considerable mental leap in recent times. “I don't go crazy like before,” she answers when asked about her improvement with the service, while at the same time offering the same performance on the other two surfaces is her pending task. “Last year I showed that I can do it,” he said with his usual sense of humor. “And if I work like I'm doing so far, I think I'll definitely be able to do the same on dirt and grass. Beyond his successes on concrete, he only triumphed in Madrid, twice.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.