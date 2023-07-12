Transfer market, Milinkovic-Savic is not enough: Arabs ready to steal Zielinski from Lazio

Milinkovic-Savic he left Lazio to go to Al Hilal di Koulibaly And Reuben Neves (40 million card and 20 net salary for the player)? Lazio had thought about Piotr Zielinski as heir to the Sergeant, given that the 29-year-old Polish footballer is very welcome to coach Maurizio Sarri (with whom he worked at the time of Empoli and Naples). But he hadn’t counted on the Arabs who don’t seem to be satisfied with Milinkovic alone. Here is an offer 10-12 million euros per season for three years of theAl Ahli which is rocking Zielinski. It’s not easy to say no to such a proposal, then obviously an agreement must be found with Napoli (De Laurentiis’ club is asking for 20 million for the sale).

Transfer market, Arab sirens for Lozano del Napoli

Not only Zielinsky, another player of the Naples champion of Italy is courted by Arab sirens: it is Hirving Lozano. The Mexican striker, whose contract expires in 2024, however, is currently resisting and would like to stay in Europe in case of farewell to the Campania club (and he also said no to some proposals from Turkey).

Transfer market, indecent proposal from the Arabs for Zaniolo

Al-Hilal want to bring Nicolò Zaniolo to the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia. According to the Turkish media, the striker of the Italian national team would be the subject of an indecent offer: 120 million euros in 4 years or 30 a year. Zaniolo would be thinking about it and Al-Hilal would have given the Galatasaray champion 15 days to decide (35 million rescission clause: needless to say that it wouldn’t be a problem for the Arabs to pay it).

Transfer market, shock relaunch for Pogba from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia won’t let go of Paul Pogba: Wasn’t the 100 million euros over three years enough to convince the French midfielder to leave Juventus? The entourage of the former Manchester United star, according to the Gazzetta, would have verbally received, a raise to 150 million. Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahli are the teams competing for the Octopus who flew to Jeddah last weekend to visit the sports centers and find out about the projects. If Pogba were to change his mind, saying yes to the Arab offers, Juventus could negotiate a sale of 15-20 million.

Transfer market, Morata remains in the sights of the Arabs

They have not stopped playing the Arab sirens for Alvaro Morata. The striker, leaving from Atletico Madrid and long approached to Milan (but there is distance on the engagement) and to Rome – is in the sights of Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. The latest transfer market rumors speak of progress in the negotiation, with the Spaniard who will decide with his family.

Transfer market, Taremi-Milan? The Arabs are not coming

According to the transfer market expert Nicolò Schira, amonstrous offer from Saudi Arabia for the 31-year-old Porto striker, Mehdi Taremi, AC Milan’s market target. Al Hilal seems determined to offer the Iranian striker a contract until 2026 at 15 million euros per season.

Transfer market, Jorginho in Saudi Arabia’s sights

After Marcelo Brozovic, Al Nassr wants another big player in midfield. As the Catalan newspaper Sport writes, the Qatari club, in which Cristiano Ronaldo also playswould be courting Jorginho (after the rumors about Kessie, but the Barcelona midfielder seems intent on staying in Europe), moved to Arsenal last January (after years at Chelsea) and with which he is still tied for another year of contract. According to these rumors, the Gunners would let the Italian midfielder leave for the amount spent in January to buy him, around 12 million.

Transfer market, Firmino in Arabia: he will play for Al-Ahli

Firmino has said yes to Saudi Arabia: the striker, released after 8 seasons at Liverpool, will play for Al-Ahli and will be team-mates with Mendy (another signing this summer). His name is added to the various Brozovic, who will play with Cristiano Ronaldo, Koulibaly, Kante, Benzema…

Transfer market, Lisandro Lopez in Saudi Arabia

Lysander Lopez will play in Saudi Arabia. The former Inter and Genoa defender leaves Club Tijuana and signs a one-year contract with Saudi Pro League club Khaleej

