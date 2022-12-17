The semi-finals of the contest open Car World Cup 2022 by FormulaPassion.it which will elect the queen of motorsport 2022. The tricolor derbies scheduled for the quarter-finals have obviously decreed some excellent eliminations and there is no shortage of surprises.

In fact, in the first quarter-final, the Peugeot 9X8 eliminated the Red Bull RB18 obtaining 468 votes against 337. The French lion’s Hypercar will compete with another F1 and the obstacle will be very high given that it is the Ferrari F1-75which easily ousted the Lancia Delta EVO WRX with a score of 600 to 225.

On the other side of the board the Ferrari 488 it eliminated the Alfa Romeo C42 for 614 to 199, while the Brabham BT63 GT2 he bent the BMW M4 GT3 of size 418 to 367. The possibility of a final Ferrari F1-75 against Ferrari 488 is therefore still open due to the way the semi-finals table was made up.

Below are the results of the quarterfinals and the boxes for vote the semifinals. Preferences can also be expressed on our official profile Instagram.

Car World Cup 2022 quarter final results

Peugeot 9X8 468 – Red Bull RB18 337

Ferrari F1-75 600 – Lancia Delta EVO WRX 225

Ferrari 488 614 – Alfa Romeo C42 199

Brabham BT63 GT2 418 – BMW M4 GT3 367

Car World Cup 2022 semifinals

Semifinal 1 Peugeot 9X8 vs Ferrari F1-75

Take Our Poll

Semifinal 2 Ferrari 488 vs Brabham BT63 GT2

Take Our Poll