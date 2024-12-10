

Updated at 11:25 a.m.





He Sevilla FC He returned to training this Tuesday after the painful defeat of the Metropolitano last Sunday. García Pimienta’s team faces a new week of work to prepare for the duel against the Celtic of Vigowhich will take place on Saturday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. A game in which you can be Sambi Lokongawho did not enter the call the other day due to abductor overload.

Has not worked Adrià Pedrosawho will miss this next game due to a myofascial injury to the adductor longus of the right thigh. The Catalan’s loss joins that of Ejuke and Nianzou, who will not join the group until the end of January. The youth players García Pascual, Darío, Ramón Martínez and Mateo Mejía have trained with the first team.

A return to work accompanied by very cold weather and with spirits still somewhat shaken by Atlético de Madrid’s comeback in stoppage time last Sunday. Much of the starting team has remained in the gym with recovery exercises and the rest of the squad has jumped onto the grass of the red and white facilities.

It is not an easy opponent, but Sevilla must become strong this Saturday and make an effort to keep the three points at home. And García Pimienta’s team will close the year with the visit to the Bernabéua bad scenario for optimism. However, Saturday will be Jesús Navas’ last game in Nervión, an extra motivation for the team to give their captain a treat before saying goodbye to what has always been his home.