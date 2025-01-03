In seven days a new meeting of shareholders of the company will be held. Sevilla FC. The Nervionense club will experience a new turbulent assembly in which Del Nido Carrasco He will once again have to resist the attacks of his many detractors, among whom is his father, José María Del Nido Benaventeas a great reference. Associations of Sevillistas who understand that the management can clearly be improved but who want to distance themselves from the guerrilla between the two large factions are preparing for the event next January 10. United Shareholders held the Assembly of Groups yesterday and this Friday released a statement through which it announced one of the actions they had carried out in recent days.

The statement, in which they point out that they have joined with the ultra group Biris Norte, states the following:

«On December 30, Carlos Marcos and Paco Bernal, registered in the offices of Sevilla FC the letter requesting the application of article 71 regarding the Administrative Body of the clubs. “at least one of them must be an independent director who must especially look after the interests of subscribers and fans”. The Sports Law states in another paragraph: “This election will be held coinciding with the election and mandate of the non-independent directors and through the system of one subscriber and/or member one vote.”

This action is an important event in the history of grassroots Sevillismo because the union of Biris Norte and Shareholders United to work on a constructive line in defense of the fansthe general interest of the club and stabilization in some very delicate moments due to the economic and sporting situation due to poor management of the entity.









Getting the Sports Law applied would mean opening the polls to Sevillismo to count their votes with full democracy, would be a milestone in the history of the club. Having an independent director from the roots of Sevillismo means that there will be a true Sevillista representative of our great fans, who will be sitting at the entity’s decision-making table. The independent director will reliably reflect the presence of dozens of generations of Sevillistas who have transmitted this feeling and legacy to us since 1890 because the independent director will transmit the ideas and proposals of grassroots Sevillistas to the rest of the council. “There will be a new, different vision of the club, which will enrich the Sevilla FC board.”