It’s time for gaming offers, and for the occasion Amazon is offering you the Logitech G PRO X Super Light 2 Lightspeed Mouse on offer at all-time low with a good 30% offallowing you to save over 50 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Lightspeed mouse is available on Amazon for only 125.60 eurosagainst the 179 euros of the recommended price from the manufacturing company. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of free delivery without any worries.
Logitech Mouse Technical Specifications
One of the most appreciated components of this mouse is certainly the optical sensor, capable of reaching a 500+ IPS trackingwith a maximum precision of 32000 DPI. Sensor calibration is really fast, with no smoothing or acceleration phenomena.
The weight of 60 grams It is nothing short of small, making it your perfect ally especially for gaming. polytetrafluoroethylene feet They also ensure maximum stability, guaranteeing comfortable sliding. The autonomy is also excellent, reaching a maximum of 95 hoursallowing you to play peacefully for hours and hours without worries.
