According to the LinkedIn resume of a motion capture animator, 2K Games Is Working on an Unannounced Remakewhich apparently is on the home straight. What could it possibly be?

There are several theories currently being discussed, the most sensational of which concerns a possible remake of the original BioShock. Sensational because, as we know, the fourth chapter of the series is currently in development and the trilogy has already received a remaster in 2020.

Of course, it is also true that We don’t know how much longer it will be before we see BioShock 4 and franchises like this need to be relaunched at regular intervals in some way to not lose their hold on the public: from this point of view a remake of BioShock could make sense.