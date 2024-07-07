According to the LinkedIn resume of a motion capture animator, 2K Games Is Working on an Unannounced Remakewhich apparently is on the home straight. What could it possibly be?
There are several theories currently being discussed, the most sensational of which concerns a possible remake of the original BioShock. Sensational because, as we know, the fourth chapter of the series is currently in development and the trilogy has already received a remaster in 2020.
Of course, it is also true that We don’t know how much longer it will be before we see BioShock 4 and franchises like this need to be relaunched at regular intervals in some way to not lose their hold on the public: from this point of view a remake of BioShock could make sense.
What if it was something else?
Rumors have been circulating about problems with the development of BioShock 4 for a while now, and this raises yet another possibility: and if the project had been rethought to become a remake of the first chapter?
Even if we discard the BioShock hypothesis, in fact, there aren’t many options: a remake of some Sid Meier game? A remake of Spec Ops: The Line? Suggestive hypotheses but which do not appear convincing, while Mafia has already had its remake.
What is certain is that in the meantime Ken Levine is working on his Judas and 2K Games certainly doesn’t want to allow the creator of BioShock to take advantage of the void left by the series, given the similarities with the new project.
Whatever the real nature of this “not yet announced remake”, if it really is a ready-made product we imagine that an announcement will not be long in coming and it will arrive in the next few weeks.
#Games #Working #Unannounced #Remake #Animators #Resume
Leave a Reply