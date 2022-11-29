Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French star Karim Benzema, Real Madrid striker, hopes that he will be able to return again to Qatar to participate in the “Roosters” team in completing the World Cup adventure, after numerous press reports stated that he had recovered from the injury for which he was sent away and was able to play.

Talk about Benzema’s return dominated many sports reports in newspapers and various websites throughout last night, but Goal ruled out this happening, although it admitted that the tournament list allows Karim to return because he is still on the French national team list, and coach Didier Deschamps did not resort to choosing a replacement for him. This means that there is nothing to prevent his return “in theory, on paper.”

The site based its exclusion of Benzema on 5 logical reasons, the first of which is that the coach does not want any “disruption” to occur in the team’s “mechanism” in its current situation, as the “roosters” succeeded in their first and second matches in their group and are moving at a steady pace, and actually qualified for the round of 16. Before playing his third and final match in this role against Tunisia. And this reason is supported by the fact that the newspaper “L’Equipe”, in turn, praised the wonderful atmosphere within the group, and that it has lived in harmony and understanding since Benzema withdrew due to injury!

The second reason is the site’s assertion that the roosters’ offensive line is full with the basics “Killian Mbappe, Osman Dembele, Olivier Giroud, and behind them Griezmann”, and also with substitutes, as young Marcus Thuram participated in part of the first two matches as a substitute for Giroud, and they all appeared at a level that completely convinced Deschamps, which means that he He probably didn’t need another spearhead right now.

And the third reason that gives reassurance to Deschamps’ heart and makes him not think of summoning Benzema again, is that the French national team had previously won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, without being originally on the list of “roosters”, which means his ability to work in the absence of this star who won the title. The Golden Ball this year, and Deschamps may take this point into account when making his final decision, whether to return Benzema or exclude the idea from the ground up.

As for the fourth reason, it is related to Benzema himself, as he may not be fully prepared even if he recovers from the injury, as he has not played for a long time, but rather the number of matches he played throughout the season with Real Madrid did not exceed 12 matches in the various competitions in which he participated. in which his team.

In addition to that, his muscular problems continued in recent weeks, and the fifth and final reason is that Benzema’s return may cast a negative shadow on some of his colleagues, the first of whom is Kylian Mbappe, who appears in the picture strongly at the present time as the leader of the currently brilliant offensive line, who has scored three goals so far. Goal Australia and two goals in Denmark ».

And the return of Madrid may complicate matters a little in this direction, in addition to that, Giroud, the historic scorer for the roosters team, equally with Thierry Henry, and each of them has 51 goals, may also feel upset because his relationship with Karim has not been in its best condition in recent times, specifically since Benzema launched the phrase Jiro sneered fiercely.