Logan Paul continues to be discussed: the controversial YouTuber who has recently become a boxer has decided to create a sort of small table dipping modern art 15 historical Game Boy Color models in transparent epoxy resin, effectively destroying them.

Although it is probably not one of Paul’s most brazen initiatives, who in his career has collected far more questionable feats such as spending 3.5 million dollars on Pokémon cards or the well-known video with the corpse of a suicide in Japan, the thing has nonetheless sparked an uproar, especially among retrogaming enthusiasts.

Although some have pointed out that the idea of ​​the boxer / youtuber is not bad and the finished product, or the coffee table, is also aesthetically pleasing, fans of the Nintendo laptop have not forgiven the sacrifice of 15 Game Boy Color for this feat. Many pointed out how it could have simply used console casings without it destroy hardware, also considering that these are consoles no longer in production that deserve other treatments.

The procedure, in itself, also has a certain value in terms of craftsmanship: Logan Paul positioned the 15 Game Boy Colors inside a structure, positioned in an orderly and parallel manner, then pouring the epoxy resin into this form. created the transparent “board” with the Game Boy in question embedded inside.

Everything was then completed by a white and red frame and enriched by lights inside. The result is somewhat kitchy but also pleasant in some respects, however it required the destruction of as many as 15 beloved Game Boy Colors and the comments you can see under Logan Paul’s original tweet above clearly show that the idea was not appreciated at all. by many.