Between 2020 and 2021, Latin America became the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, momentarily surpassing the cases of the United States and Europe. However, the region is now leading the global race for vaccination against the virus, according to a report by the Our World in Data project, which compiles official figures from governments around the world.

Latin America, from the area hardest hit by Covid-19 to the region that wins the vaccination race. With 63.3% of its total population fully vaccinated against the virus, Latin America has surprisingly become the leader in vaccination against the disease that hits the planet.

Europe ranks second, with 60.7%. In contrast, in Africa only 8.8% of its inhabitants have the complete immunization schedule.

Likewise, the Our World Data project, which collects official data from the authorities of each country, indicates that the rates of infections and deaths from the virus have plummeted, compared to the numbers that the Latin American region registered in mid-2021. In At that time, Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for almost half of the deaths and cases in the world.

At present, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, amid an acceleration of infections by the Omicron variant.

Confidence versus abstentionism in the face of vaccines

Although for several months Latin America did not have great access to antidotes compared to the more developed nations of the world, experts point to several factors to explain the rapid expansion of inoculation campaigns in Latin American countries.

Among them Paulo Lotufo, a Brazilian epidemiologist and professor at the University of Sao Paulo, who highlights decades of successful immunization plans against other diseases such as smallpox, meningitis, polio and measles, which laid the foundations of an infrastructure necessary to vaccinate en masse and Above all, they instilled confidence in a large part of its inhabitants.

In some major cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, more than 99% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the drugs against the new coronavirus. The authorities emphasize that the nation has a “culture of vaccination.”

“This trust, accumulated over several years, is based on the benefits of our extensive vaccination schedule,” agrees from Buenos Aires Leda Guzzi, an expert in contagious diseases.

This situation would explain why Latin America surpasses Europe in vaccination rates, despite the fact that the Old Continent has greater access to antidotes. The strong abstentionism towards immunization injections by thousands of inhabitants in European nations such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands is one of the main Achilles heels that authorities face to eradicate the virus.

Governments of countries such as France, Spain and Germany, among others, have been forced to reinstate closures and restrictions to try to stop the rapid spread of infections in the middle of the December holidays, while facing a still insufficient vaccination rate and the arrival of of the Omicron variant.

In some nations, the way has even been made to require a health passport to force vaccination, which has aroused controversy regarding the individual freedoms of citizens.

The shadows that would cloud vaccination rates in Latin America

Despite this panorama, the Latin American region would still be far from overcoming the health crisis.

In the first place, and although the current 63.3% of the joint immunization figure for the area exceeds other regions of the planet, the rate is below the threshold that most scientists estimate – higher than 80% after the emergence of new variants- and that would be necessary to achieve a herd immunity or herd immunity.

Also, among children, vaccination numbers vary dramatically from country to country. In addition, authorities in countries such as Mexico or Brazil have slowed down the process to approve the application of these drugs in minors.

Archive-Residents of Puerto Rico attend the first mass vaccination event to be inoculated with Johnson & Johnson, at the Convention Center in San Juan, in March 2021. © Ricardo Arduengo / AFP

Another potential problem to observe, epidemiologists point out, lies in the type of vaccines that were used against the pandemic. In territories such as Uruguay or Brazil, and particularly in the initial phase of the immunization campaign, the authorities relied heavily on the Chinese antidotes Coronavac and Sinovac. Although they protect against the virus, they would have lower levels of efficacy compared to their peers Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, approved by the European Medicines Agency.

All at a time when Ómicron hits without exception and accelerates infections even in inoculated people. However, health experts emphasize the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing people from developing severe symptoms of the disease.

The new variant has become the main challenge for health authorities around the world, so experts recommend a third dose of the vaccines and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer is working on adapting its existing biologic to specifically protect against this South African variant. .

Company spokesmen have indicated that this antidote would be ready by next March.

With Reuters