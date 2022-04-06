Locke and Key 3famous and highly appreciated work produced and created by Netflix, it will be the last season of the series. The product, inspired by the comics of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodrìguez, will end, therefore, with the upcoming season, probably this year. It has been a wonderful journey, but all good things, sooner or later, come to an end.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, this work deals with the story of three brothers who, after the brutal murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts. Inside this house they find keys that give him magical powers and abilities. Of course, they are not the only ones who know about the existence of these particular keys and a demon will try them all to get hold of them.

The series met with good acclaim from both critics and audiences and Locke and Key season 3 was and is highly anticipated. Unfortunately, however, to stop the desire to have a fourth season in the bud Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill took care of itthe producers of the series:

When we started working on this series, we felt that three seasons was the perfect length to bring the story of the Locke family and their adventures in the Keyhouse to a satisfying conclusion. As a storyteller, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of the incredible story created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodrìguez exactly as we wanted. Don’t worry, we will keep the magic keys for personal use.

Locke and Key, therefore, is heading for a worthy conclusion. The series features actors of the caliber of Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott and many others in its cast. An absolute level cast that was able, thanks to an ever-changing team of directors, to return a wonderful adaptation of the comics by Hill and Rodrìguez.