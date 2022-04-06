Thursday, April 7, 2022
Chelsea vs. Real Madrid live, follow the great Champions League game

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrates goal in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid celebrates goal in the Spanish league.

The game corresponds to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the club tournament.

Real Madrid visits Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinalsin what is shaping up to be a rematch of last year’s semi-finals won by the English.

The merengue team drew 1-1 in the first leg, but lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, giving Chelsea the pass to the final. who would finally end up lifting the continental trophy by beating Manchester City in the final.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal, video)
Chelsea

Real Madrid

Follow the match here.

SPORTS

