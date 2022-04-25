There was no miracle and, as expected by those responsible for the search operation deployed since yesterday afternoon in the Alicante town of Calp, the 24-year-old disappeared after trying to rescue another young man, 18 years old and a relative of the first, It has appeared lifeless shortly before 11:00 am on Monday near the Peñón d’Ifach.

Maritime Rescue sources have confirmed to THE PROVINCES that the lifeless body of the young man has been located “at 10:56 am this Monday by a team from the GEAS of the Civil Guard a few meters from the area in the that disappeared yesterday”, on the south face of the Peñón d’Ifach.

Those same sources affirm that “at the moment, the extraction of the body is being carried out”, so they have not yet been able to give more details about what happened with this second fatality of an event that originated on Sunday afternoon. .

It was then that an 18-year-old boy jumped into the sea from a height of approximately two meters in the southern area of ​​Peñón d’Ifach, being dragged by the waves. Faced with this situation, the second young man, 24 years old and a relative of the first, also jumped into the water to try to help him, both disappearing into the sea.

The rescue teams managed to locate the body of the first deceased shortly before nightfall, having to suspend the search shortly after. An operation that resumed at 8:30 a.m. this Monday, being aware that the chances of finding the young man alive were very low since “according to the water temperatures, the tables we have and the conditions of clothing, which was only a swimsuit, we find it very difficult to find him alive, ”as they explained to this newspaper from Salvamento Marítimo.

On this second day of operations, two units of the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard based in Valencia and Alicante were working in the area, as well as three vessels coordinated by Maritime Rescue: the Lima Sierra Tabarca de Cruz Roja, a vessel from the Guardia Civil maritime service and a third, the Salvamar Diphda, belonging to Salvamento Marítimo.