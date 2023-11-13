Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 20:11

The result reflects an increase of 20.6% in the Fleet Management division and a reduction of 8.8% in the Car Rental division in Brazil, still with the impact of the carve-out on the basis of comparison (49.2 thousand cars sold at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022), according to the company.

In the rental segment, the average daily rate increased 10.3% year-on-year, reaching R$119.41. The utilization rate showed a reduction of 0.7 percentage points compared to a year earlier, but increased in the sequential comparison, to 79.5% versus 77.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

In fleet management, the daily rate rose 19.3%, reaching R$84.29. The fleet utilization rate of 96.4% showed a reduction of 0.5 percentage points in the annual comparison, but an increase compared to the previous quarter, when the index was 95.8%.

Depreciation

In the car rental segment, the average annualized depreciation was R$6,738 per car, mainly explained by the lower proportion of fully depreciated cars, due to the fleet renewal process. In the same quarter of 2022, the figure was R$4,357 per car.

In fleet management, depreciation rose from R$4,194 to R$6,130. The increase reflects the renewal of part of the fully depreciated cars and the mix of special and heavy vehicles added throughout 2022.