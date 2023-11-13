The president of the United States, Joe Biden, demanded this Monday the protection of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza after the authorities of the Strip warned that the medical center faces a critical situation due to the Israeli siege.

Asked by the press in the Oval Office of the White House, the president said that he is in contact with the Israeli authorities and expressed hope that “there will be fewer intrusive actions in hospitals.”

He also assured that talks with Israel continue to achieve a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting. and the “release of prisoners” by Hamas, a process in which Qatar is mediating, Biden maintained.

“I have some hope, but hospitals must be protected,” he reiterated.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added in another appearance before the press that The Israeli government told the US that it is prepared to supply fuel to hospitals so they can continue functioning.

The American position, as he highlighted, is clear: “Hospitals should be protected and able to function so that medical care can be offered to patients”, and it must be possible to safely evacuate patients from one hospital to another if necessary.

Bodies of people killed in a bombing lie on the ground in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital.

“The Israeli government has told us today (Monday) that there will be other rounds of evacuation,” Sullivan stressed.

The loss of an innocent civilian life, according to the advisor, “is a tragedy,” whether Palestinian or Israeli.

Sullivan admitted the complexity of the situation: “You are dealing with a terrorist organization that is taking civilians hostage, including children, that uses civilians as human shields and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, in the most cynical way possible. “Israel has to face that without wanting to launch attacks on hospitals that could put innocent people in the crossfire.”

The Gaza Health Ministry warned this Monday that the main hospital in the Strip, Al Shifa, faces a critical situation due to the Israeli siege. and the lack of electricity and food, which puts the hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people there in great danger.

In this hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the territory, “the situation is very serious, it is inhumane,” warned Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on the X network (formerly Twitter), citing one of its surgeons there.

For days now, Clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli soldiers have centered around this complex, where health personnel cannot recover the dead and injured in the nearby streets, this doctor added. “We have no electricity, no food, no water in the hospital,” he said.

At least 32 patients died in the last 48 hours in Al Shifa due to power outages, indicated medical sources cited by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

According to the latest Health information, Al Shifa and Indonesio hospitals are the only medical centers that continue to operate under minimal conditions in the north of the Strip of Gaza, after the Al Quds hospital was out of service on Sunday.

On the ground, Israel stated this Monday that Hamas fighters are “fleeing to the south” of the territory and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured that Hamas is losing control of the Strip.

(Continue reading: UN on the situation in Gaza: ‘All forms of collective punishment must end’)

Israel’s air, ground and naval forces have kept the Gaza Strip under fire since October 7, when war against Hamas broke out following a massive attack by the Palestinian Islamist group in southern Israel that left some 1,200 dead and more than 240 kidnapped.

Since then, The impoverished Palestinian enclave has accumulated more than 11,240 dead, 28,200 injured, 3,000 missing and more than 1.5 million displaced -more than two thirds of the total population- who live in overcrowded conditions and amid shortages of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

Israel has justified attacks on hospitals or ambulances by ensuring that Hamas uses these structures to operate and alleges that the basement of the Al Shifa hospital houses the group’s command center.

*With AFP and EFE