The hope has lost: Virginia Raggi from the Five Star Movement has been voted out of office as mayor of the Italian capital. The Social Democrats were able to hold their own in several cities.

B.t the local elections in Italy, the social democrats celebrated successes in the big cities. In Milan, the center-left candidate Giuseppe Sala prevailed as incumbent thanks to the absolute majority in the first ballot, as the count on Monday evening after two election days showed. In Naples, the former minister Gaetano Manfredi was also elected in the first round, as was Matteo Lepore in Bologna. In Turin, center-left candidate Stefano Lo Russo was ahead of his center-right rival, but will have to go to the runoff in two weeks.

In the capital Rome, too, the next mayor will not be decided until the second round between the center-right candidate Enrico Michetti and his social democratic opponent, the former finance minister Roberto Gualtieri. The incumbent mayor Virginia Raggi, who was elected as the first woman to head Rome in 2016, landed only in third place. The candidate of the generally ailing five star movement was thus voted out.

In addition to the local elections, the regional government was also elected in Calabria, with the center-right prevailing. The former Prime Minister Enrico Letta also celebrated a personal success: the party leader of the Social Democrats won a seat in parliament in an unscheduled election in Siena and is returning to the Chamber of Deputies after a six-year break.