The producers of Sinaloa are going to go “in peace” to the session of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City on the 27th and 28th of this month to lobby for resource allocation for the field. There are three trucks that are going to leave the state on the 26th. However, they say that if they do not see much willingness from the federal representatives vto return, but in another plan until the objective is achieved and resources are allocated for marketing of what I know sow corn and wheat, mostly. They are going to resolve the origin of the problem, as Baltazar Valdez, president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, is explaining to the producers.

JAIME MONTES, Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, met days ago with Emilio González Gastelum, president of the Association of Users of Agricultural Producers of the State of Sinaloa (AURPAES), and Modesto López, president of the National Agricultural and Fisheries Association of Sinaloa (ANAPSIN), to analyze the current situation of water resource availability and, in turn, propose strategic alternatives to optimize it. The situation in the center and north of Sinaloa is becoming critical in the amount of water and this will have an economic impact not only on the producers but on the national economy, since it is possible that production will be less. And as farmers say, if things go badly for agriculture, things go badly for the entire production chain.

HOPE says it dies last and Évora producers will continue to wait for some rainfall to be recorded during October that helps increase the level of dams throughout Sinaloa. For this reason, it was agreed that the allocation of water volumes to the irrigation modules would be in November, when it was done in October, commented Olegario Castro Cabrera, president of Irrigation Module 74-2 in Salvador Alvarado, who called on the producers to have hope and ask God for good rains during this period of time, since at the moment it is the only thing they can do.

The leader of the Guasave Irrigation Module announced that a request was sent to Governor Rubén Rocha Mocha with the purpose of ask for financial support so that the module could begin water rescue work and have the vital liquid assured for the beginning of the month of October, where farmers plan to plant their crops. It is known to everyone that water rescues have a high operational cost, because it costs between seven and up to eight million pesos to carry them out, but since the government does not have the machinery to do it, the module saw the opportunity and made the request. proposal that the governor ended up accepting and it will be the Secretary of Agriculture in the state, Jaime Montes Salas, who will be watching for the resource to reach them.

