The former secretary of the PSOE-M Juan Lobato He will remain as a deputy on the socialist group’s bench in the Madrid Assembly, just as “for the moment” he will also continue as a senator by autonomous designation in the Upper House, as indicated by the new socialist spokesperson in the Madrid parliament, Jesús Celada.

This was stated in the press conference after the Board of Spokespersons Jesus Celadawho has been appointed after the resignation of Lobato due to the controversy over having recorded messages with Óscar López’s Chief of Staff before a notary, Pilar Sánchez Aceraabout the confession of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend, Alberto González Amador, for alleged tax fraud.

“He will continue with his parliamentary activity,” remarked Celada, who has assured that he will work for the unity of the socialist parliamentary group in the Assembly which, at the moment, “is low on spirits.”

“Comrade Lobato has demonstrated his ability and knowledge,” added the new socialist spokesperson, who stressed that the continuity of the former secretary general of the PSOE-M It is a “value that cannot be wasted.” “He will continue in the Assembly and will do work at the service of the parliamentary group and the PSOE,” he added.

Celada has pointed out that Lobato will participate in parliamentary activity because he is “responsible and coherent”, and is a “committed person and has internalized the party’s acronyms.”

When asked if Lobato’s continuity in the Assembly will increase the “tension” within the socialist group, Celada assured that the PSOE-M is “strong” and has “qualified colleagues who know the party and know the responsibility of their seat”, so they will work to maintain the opposition to Ayuso.

Likewise, Celada has pointed out that “for the moment” there will be “no other changes” within the parliamentary group; After Lobato’s departure, the Madrid federation is led by a manager until the primary process that elects the new regional leadership is completed.

About his new appointment as spokesperson for the PSOE-M in the Madrid AssemblyCelada has assured that he assumes it with a “high responsibility.” For this reason, he is put “in charge of the party” and of the new leadership of the Madrid federation that will be born after the primary process.