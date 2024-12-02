It is no news that the Sevilla FC He is in the middle of searching for a forward for this winter market. The sports management is working on the incorporation of new personnel for the attack, in view of the fact that the summer commitment of Kelechi Iheanacho It still doesn’t bear fruit. However, the Seville club’s desire to sign another striker was already evident after the departure of Lucas Ocampos to Rayados. Instead of looking for a replacement for the winger, Orta was reviewing a name to accompany Isaac Romeo and Iheanacho.

With one month to go until the winter market starts, there is a new name in Sevilla’s orbit. According to what the Ser chain has announced and this medium has been able to confirm, Umar Sadiq He has been offered to the white and red team on loan. The Nigerian’s name has already been linked to Sevilla in the summers of 2021 and 2022when he stood out wearing the Almería jersey in the Second Division. The player scored a total of 19 goals and gave 12 assistsa performance that earned the Almeria team a promotion. It was then that a bid took place between Monchi and Real Sociedad, who ended up winning the 20 million euros offered by the Basque club.

However, Sadiq did not have a great start with his new club, since after two games wearing the txuri urdin t-shirtthe striker tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee. He missed the entire 2022-23 season and he has not returned to what he was, accumulating physical problems and performing well below his performance. In fact, last season he played a total of 26 games, many as a substitute, and only managed to score three goals. While this season he has only played seven games in LaLiga and has not yet made his debut as a scorer.

The situation of the Nigerian is not good in San Sebastián. So much so, that Real does not take a dim view of a change of scenery, hence their agents have offered him to Sevilla for this month of January. However, Sadiq’s signing is considerable and the red and white cannot assume it due to the serious financial problems that the club has. Sevilla would only consider this possibility if the royalists assumed a large part of the salary of his forward.