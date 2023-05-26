La Spezia – “The team is there. He is healthy and preparing for the best the challenge against Turin, decisive for salvation”. Leonardo Semplici does not mince words. He knows that the encounter with Juric’s grenade, valid for the penultimate day of Serie A, can push the flight of the Eagles either to hell or to heaven.

The last match, that of Lecce, showed a lively team beyond a positive result: “The performance – continues Semplici – it was unfortunately not enough to win. We played well, suffered some problems in the second half and the Giallorossi took advantage of it in the restart. The Via del Mare race has given us precious indications”. But now the team is focused on Turin: “We’re talking about an important team. It will be up to us to play the game in our favor. We are aware that there will be difficulties. Sanabria is a player with high technical value, like the others who will play. However, we will also have the fans on our side. The stadium is sold-out again and this makes me very happy”.

In addition to the Peak, too the form will be identical to that of the last victory over Milan. He resumes: “We will continue in the wake of the last few games. The opponent is different, he plays man to man and is good at restarting. The attention must be maximum. Furthermore, the desire to hit the target cannot be lacking. We all know how much he matters ”. Including those who, like Caldara and Verde, may not be in the match: “We will evaluate Mattia’s availability tomorrow. Daniele had a problem, we’ll see if he can get back in the squad. Maldini and Bastoni, on the other hand, had their first real training with the team. They are not in optimal condition, but in any case they will prove to be important in these last two games. Finally, Zurkowski is better. He trained well ”.

Like the whole team, after all. “Everyone is ready. – underlines the eaglet coach – It is clear that playing in this heat may have some reflex on the pace of the race. But every player has trained responsibly. I am convinced, therefore, that we will play a great match. This will be the case because we want to hit the target. For the performance done we deserve it. Each of them will prepare in the best possible way to collect the satisfaction that the square, the fans and the club deserve”.

And that’s right speaking of management that Semplici concluded the interview: “I found a club available, which commits itself every day and is always present. We are delighted to see them at the stadium. Proximity is important. I thank them. Despite the pressures we may have, they have always been good at managing the non-positive moments”.