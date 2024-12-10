

12/10/2024



Updated at 12:11 p.m.





Giovani Lo Celso was only sanctioned with one match by UEFA and will only miss this Thursday’s match against Petrocub, meaning he will be able to play in the duel on Thursday, December 19 against Helsinki with which the green and white team will close the phase. of the Conference league at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

In this way, the direct red card that Lo Celso saw against Mlada Boleslav in the last minutes of the match for a tackle from behind remains only a punishment for one match and he may be available for the next one in Europe.

It should be remembered that in the Conference Isco, Losada and Fran Vieites are absent and that Marc Roca, Fornals, William Carvalho, Bellerín, Rui Silva and Mendy will not be there for the duel in Moldova.