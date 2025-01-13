Giovani Lo Celso He asked to be substituted in the 75th minute when Betis was already losing 1-0 at the José Zorrilla and the Argentine suffered from physical problems to finish the match. The image recorded of the match by the club’s official cameras reflects it now that Betis is preparing for the match against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, in a match that will start at 9:00 p.m. next Wednesday, and in the It remains to be seen if the Argentine will attend, given the short recovery time there is, in case the injury has occurred.

The truth is that Pellegrini used a third substitution window in the 75th minute when only two minutes before he had used a second to introduce both Juanmi and Jesús Rodríguez for Abde and Sabaly, so that Lo Celso needed to rest even before said relays would occur. As soon as he saw that he was not one of the players chosen by his coach, the Argentine international made his coach understand that despite the narrow defeat that was already on the scoreboard, it was a good time to leave the field of play.

The image leaves no room for doubt, and it is that in this exchange of midfielders, it is Mateo Flores who enters the José Zorrilla field and Lo Celso who abandons him. What is coming now is striking because the playmaker is congratulated for his work by Pellegrini but at the same time he covers his mouth to say something, to which the coach himself pays attention to what he says, to the point of following him for a few more seconds, before that the footballer sits on the bench to watch the outcome of the match from the sidelines like the rest of the teammates who were replaced.

Lo Celso continues on his way after commenting something to Pellegrini with his mouth covered after being substituted against Valladolid



The injury, if it finally occurred, has not yet been defined by the club’s medical services, which refer to physical discomfort that occurred in the final stretch of the duel, but Lo Celso has not only missed the training session scheduled for this Monday morning at the Luis del Sol sports city, but has also not participated in the previous talk that Pellegrini led at the Luis del Sol sports city. All of this with just a few hours left for Betis to finalize its preparation before face Barcelona, ​​champion of the Spanish Super Cup, this Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.