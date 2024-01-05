Anas investigation, the “Verdini system”. The wiretaps reveal Denis' plots

The investigation into Anas procurement continues and details emerge on the so-called “Verdini system“. We are no longer just talking about nominations but close relationships also emerge with the Anas workers' unionan ever wider network. Denis Verdiniintercepted, comments on this new phase on the phone with Fabio Pileri, partner of his son Tommaso in Inver. The conversation of April 12, 2022 is in the investigation documents. Denis Verdini (DV):(…) I look (…) – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – being alone, sometimes I think, but if this stuff had I done it when I had (…) the power? Fabio Pileri (P): Someone else should have done it. DV: No, it wasn't finalized… today it is aimed at us! Then it wasn't aimed at us (incomprehensible), it was aimed at achieving things for others without anything, possibly for Forza Italia (…). And then for the group Wingpossibly things that never came to me…, that is, you know how things are (…) And, I said, nothing for anyone, one big shot (…) For everyone… which was… I don't want to… instead without my knowledge (…) Stupid there too, I did wrong, because if he had told me to get a job etc etc., a society was organizedit was done… no!”.

“Like now (…) – the interception continues and Il Fatto reports it – Can you imagine that with the strength of that time (…) Now we play another game, better eh! Even better because for me it is among the cleanest…”. Denis has not forgotten the relationships with the trade union. And so on May 24, 2022 he was intercepted while talking to Francesco Cavallaro (not investigated), General Secretary of Cisal since 2003. Cavallaro says: “Everything that is not done, that Franco Cavallaro cannot do on one side, you do… Everything that Tommaso cannot do is . . .”. Denis interrupts him: “You do it”. And Cavallaro: “Franco does it. (…) If they have to understand that we are… they have to do it and what when they have to do it, we bust his balls as a union“.

