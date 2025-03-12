Marriage between Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos is more consolidated than ever. Far are the rumors about their separation and, although they currently live separated by the signing of the footballer in the Mexican team Rayados, Love between them crosses all kinds of borders.

Recently, the communicator has attended a jewelry event in Madrid and has stopped talking to the media about how she is taking living far from her husband, as well as the most special gift she has of him and that It transports him to a “very” beautiful “and special day.

“I am a traveling woman, who adapts to everything and that I like to learn wherever I go. It’s nice to have that opportunity“He said.

Although they are “12 hours of plane between Madrid and Mexico, Pilar Rubio is very optimistic with it:” You take a long nap and you are here. ” El Hormiguero She keeps her husband in mind at all times and talking about jewels, she has detailed What is the most precious for her: the reckless ring that Sergio Ramos gave him.

“It is the most meaning. The jewels are not just to look them, but they have to transmit you, They have to transport you to a moment of your life and obviously my request ring was a very beautiful moment and day for me, “he recognized before the press.