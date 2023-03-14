The tournament of the ALL 2023 start in January 2023 and has an up and down positioning. Isurus, one of the most famous teams in Mexico, managed to reach the top again. However, he did not start off on the right foot and after Seiya’s departure, there are some doubts to clarify. Gavotto, the bot laner, answered some interesting questions about his choice to professionalize the esports industry.

Although Isurus is an esports team founded in 2011, the region as such is the one that needs to be structured punctually. You need to get into a system that helps you climb your mechanics as a corporation, to buff the entire region, forging the role of a recursive item.

In the LLA 2023 tournament, Isurus seemed to start in a chaotic way, however, Gavotto along with the entire team, managed to regenerate the sharks’ chances to enter a real competition.

The strength of Isurus lies in harmony and strategy

—Isurus seemed to start off on the wrong foot, however, they came back very strongly, now they are at the top of the standings. What happened at the beginning?

“I think more than anything it was the jungle change we had early in the tournament. I think that the integration helped us to find a calmer style of play and we were able to take the rookies to learn, let them play and teach them”.

A problem in esports in Latin America, not only in Isurus, Gavotto’s team, is the strategy that, despite not being completely rooted in a player, usually relies a little more than it should on him. Consequently, when something fails, almost all strategies are shot down and the performance of, in this case Isurus, starts to drop.

However, it is a kind of illusion, because if a piece that supports the dynamics fails, then obviously there is no way to adequately cope with the situation.

The region needs to implement balance in their team strategies.

Coaches often have a wrong view of their own league

—Gavotto, the coaches and other esports structures talk about the vision that players have of being professional players. Especially, there is talk about remuneration and adequate professionalization spaces so that the boys trust and commit themselves to the career. whatWhat do you think about it? whatHow was your process to know and trust your player career in Mexico?

“I think more than anything since I was little, when I was fifteen or sixteen years old I saw that the league was already there and I saw that people were already trying to do a job. So, every time I saw him, he reaffirmed that he wanted to dedicate myself to that. So little by little I started looking for information, talking to teams to see how everything worked, and being able to dedicate myself to that. Even so, I think the region is a long way from being seen by all of Mexico and all of Latin America as a completely official job. And, as the years go by, there will be a better organization, a group of both players and people who help the players themselves so that there are never scams and they can go in the best way with all possible transparency”.

Young people from Latin America should take into account, like Gavotto de Isurus, that at least for now, The LATAM region continues to take baby steps in an attempt to professionalize esports in the region.

It is hard work that, if carried out with the right structure, will eventually provide better opportunities for the community.. However, for now, it is up to us to support and understand the different contexts that the teams show us and bequeath.

—Coaches usually make strategies with a centrality, in other words, a specific player, whatWhat do you think about it, being that in the end League of Legends is it a cooperative game?

“In general, what I like is that the same team, Isurus, in this case, manages a sports director. He is in charge of how to handle the plan, both for stuff and players. From there is the hierarchy. Already having stuff, obviously this is the one that dictates the strategy, but it’s already with the full roster, so there are going to be weeks in which they tell us ‘we’re going to focus more on the bot lane’. So all the resources go to the bot lane. But, it is a decision that the whole team makes, both stuff and players“.

In this case, from head to toe, the plan is a joint decision. Centrality is dictated by all.

—All the coaches say they strongly reproduce the structure-aggression models in their planning, so in some way it replicates “the gameplay of the Koreans”, who wear the crown of esports. whatDo you consider that it is the “best”, despite the great differences we have, not only those of structure but also cultural ones?

“It depends a lot on several things, as you mention, they try to replicate what the Korean coaches do, but there the people, the players, have a different culture, they are very dedicated, very strict. They have a lot of stress on them regarding how they grew up, how they have to be successful in life always, So, personally, I’m a fan of that, but I also understand that there are people who don’t work the same way. everyone learns differently. So, just as there are people who benefit from being taught strictly, there are people who can also be put down. His feelings are not very good, they can get very down if you yell at him, if you say things to him. So I think more than anything It depends on the work group, which monitors how they can learn, and therefore on each player, whatNo?“.

We talk again about cultural differences that, however, are relegated to the background and because the context does not receive enough attention, the most minimal strategies that are implemented fail to consolidate beneficial changes for the teams in the LATAM region.

Isurus after Worlds 2022, and after the departure of Seiya

—Now that Seiya is gone, whatWhat kind of complications did they have to fit into these splits?

“I think without Seiya it’s a little different. The truth is that he was a very good friend of mine, we had a lot of fun but hey, when you dedicate yourself to this, you are used to the fact that one year you will be with a group and then it can change, so, you have to adapt fast. You have to be professional at it, so you can’t just be depending on one person. And more than anything, I think Kaze is doing pretty well, so he didn’t cost us much.”

After Worlds 2022, whathow were the spirits of Isurus?

“I think the spirits were quite low, the truth is that no one expected it to be so bad for us, we all made a lot of effort, always to move the region forward, but well, afterwards, obviously no one was happy with that, but the only thing left to do is keep working, keep improving. Learn from mistakes and never give up, because there are always more opportunities”.

However, Isurus and Gavotto, as a player, continue working on the consolidation of the LATAM region. We all hope that the strategies will improve and slowly bring more fruit to our league.

Who makes up the Isurus team for LLA 2023?

Bread – Top Laner: Luis András Bonilla Rodríguez

Seize – Jungle: Kim Chan-hee (김찬희)

Kaze – Mid Laner: Lucas Faith

Gavotto – Bot Laner: Omar André Gavotto

Jelly – Support: Son Ho-gyeong (손호경)

Let’s see how Isurus will end up in this LLA 2023.

