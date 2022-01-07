The Latin American League of League of legends (ALL 2022) you have everything ready to start a new season full of excitement and competitive level.

The opening cycle will begin on January 29, 2022 with a total of eight teams that will seek the title as the best in the region.

Here we present the squads that we will see during the development of the LLA 2022 from League of Legends.

Infinity Esports

The two-time league champion and the one who represented the region at Worlds 2021, he returns with a mission to surpass his latest achievements, especially as the public is hoping to see an LLA team make it through the Play-in phase.

Rainbow7

This Mexican organization did not have the best campaign in 2021, since it did not shine in any international tournament; however, they will be looking to win their first title in 2022 with a new squad.

Estral Esports

Last year’s semifinalist gave his squad a vote of confidence, keeping his players for one more season. The eagle squad comes from doing things well and we will surely see them reach the playoffs.

All knights

After a restructuring, the knights are determined to sneak into the best squads in the tournament, and with the right work we could see them at the same level as they were in 2020.

Isurus gaming

Although 2021 was a disastrous year for the Argentine organization, they had enough time to reorganize their strategy and strengthen their weaknesses, so it will be interesting to see how they face the new season of the LLA.

Xten Esports

Their promo / relegation results showed that this squad has a bright future on the competitive scene, so we won’t take our eyes off them during this new phase.

Team Aze

Because there is nothing and no one to stop us from fighting for our dream. No undefeated, no champions. It starts from the bottom like we always have. The road to success is achieved by working hard, we proved it once, we are going for it with this great team! ♠ ️ pic.twitter.com/oIQrHLJOmm – Team Aze (@TeamAzeGG) December 22, 2021

This team has a very special mission, since it starts from the bottom and must show that its level is sufficient to play anyone. We are sure that this motivation will lead them to give their best in each match.

Global Emerald Team

Still haven’t seen the #GETRewind? 🔙 To start this year with everything, first we wanted to relive the steps we took in 2021. From our beginnings to our promotion and always thanking all of you for your support ♥ Don’t wait any longer and see it here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Tz0aDKNAR6 – Globant Emerald Team 🔜 # LLA2022 (@GlobantEmerald) January 4, 2022

After getting their promotion to the LLA, this powerful Argentine team arrives with the desire to succeed and show that their level is not only the highest in their country, but in the entire region.

Everything is set for the LLA to begin, giving esports fans another exciting cycle of competition.

