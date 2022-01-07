A few months ago, it was reported that The Ascent, title that debuted in 2021 for consoles Xbox and PC, had already been classified for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. Now it seems that its launch on the consoles of Sony is practically imminent, since it has already been classified by the ESRB.

This classification was discovered by Gematsu, and yes, it seems that the title will have a native version for Playstation 5. At the time of writing we do not know more details of when this game will arrive on Sony platforms, but we want to believe that it is not too long before its arrival.

To who Atomix We had the opportunity to play it in its PC version, and here you can take a look at the gameplay we did.

Editor’s note: The Ascent is a great game that you should definitely try in case you never paid attention to it when it debuted for Xbox and PC months ago. The game launched with various glitches, but I want to believe that their PlayStation version will no longer have them, so this is an amazing opportunity for you to play it.

Via: ESRB