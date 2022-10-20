British Prime Minister, Liz Trusson the tightrope after six weeks in power, suffered a new setback this Wednesday with the resignation of its Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman.

Braverman, considered to be from the hard wing of the conservative party in power, has been interior minister for just 43 days and her departure from the Truss executive deepened the government crisis that began last month with the announcement of a disastrous economic package.

This Thursday the British prime minister meets with the head of the group of conservative deputies without portfolio, Graham Bradyresponsible for organizing the motions of internal censure and the elections of new leaders.

As confirmed by Downing Street (headquarters of the Executive) to the British media, Brady, who chairs the so-called 1922 Committee, will speak with the prime minister at the latter’s request, at a time when the rebellion of the “tories” has brought Truss to the brink of resignation.

No reason has been offered for the meeting between Truss and Brady, who was the person to whom former Prime Minister Boris Johnson communicated his intention to resign last July due to internal pressure in his ranks.

At least thirteen deputies of the ruling party have confirmed in the media and social networks that they do not trust the head of the Government, which has lost authority after having had to annul practically all of its political and economic project due to the chaos sown in the financial markets.

Some media calculate that more than 50 parliamentarians, out of 357 that the Conservatives have in the House of Commons, could have already written to Brady, to express their lack of confidence in the leader.

simon hoarea Tory MP, said Truss has only 12 hours to save his job.

Can the boat be turned around? Yes. But I think there is about 12 hours to do it

When asked during an interview on the show Today of BBC Radio 4 if the prime minister is “up to the job”, Hoare said: “I think she might be. One cannot tell with the heart today. If this were a race review… then the score sheet would not looks great, but I’m a glass-half-full person.”

He added: “Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there are about 12 hours to do it. I think today, tomorrow (this Thursday and Friday) are crucial days.”

Later, the British Prime Minister acknowledged that his government had a “difficult day” but urged to focus on priorities, his spokesman said.

“The prime minister acknowledges that yesterday was a difficult day,” her spokesman said after the chief executive faced jeers from the opposition, rebellion among her ranks and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus “less on politics” and more on “delivering on priorities,” she added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

