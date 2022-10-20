HS Live | HS will show the contemporary dance works of the National Ballet, which received top ratings, at 6:40 p.m

On Thursday, October 20, HS.fi will be able to see what Heatscape, inspired by Miami’s art districts, and Chinese choreographer Earthborn, featuring the Sámi-influenced Vildá duo, looks like.

In the National Ballet an interesting new production World Wide Dance entered the repertoire this autumn, which brings together various contemporary dance works from top choreographers working in different parts of the world.

HS is now showing two of these works to its digital subscribers. Fei Bon Earthborn and by Justin Peck Heatscape can be watched live on HS.fi on Thursday, October 20. The broadcast starts at 18:40.

According to HS’s critic the evening of three works is a celebration of the dance group and a welcome addition to the autumn of the National Ballet.

New York City Ballet the dynamic of regular choreographer Justin Peck Heatscape has been inspired by Miami’s pulsing life and art quarters occupied by murals. The work premiered in Miami in 2015.

The colorful background fabric of the work was designed by Shepard Faireywho is one of the most famous and prominent street artists in the United States.

He has designed, among other things Barack Obama’s the first election campaign Hope poster in 2008. The poster was originally created on the street, but soon rose to officially represent Obama’s presidential campaign and eventually achieved iconic status.

The piece’s music is Czech Bohuslav Martinůn a piano concerto from the 1920s. Plays as a piano soloist Risto-Matti Marin.

Claire Teisseyre and Henry Gray dance in Fei Bo’s Earthborn.

Fei Bo is a Chinese new generation choreographer whose work Earthborn presents two perspectives; man and woman. One of these represents modern times and the industrialized world, the other the indigenous peoples living in nature and their close relationship with the land.

Fei Bo’s choreographic language and aesthetics, which has attracted attention in Asia and Europe, stem from the tradition of contemporary Chinese ballet, which also contains Chinese elements. However, he sees dance as a fusion that draws elements from different cultures.

Chinese composer of the work Alan Qin combines the Vildá duo’s tunes with his music. The duo includes a joikaa Hildá Länsman and an accordion player Stay Maria Saarenkyläwhich are also seen on stage.

Critic Jukka O. Miettinen had to In his criticism of HS to feel moved by the Sámi-inspired duo. “So the homage to the Sami comes from a Chinese author – while the People’s Republic of China is destroying the culture of its own Uyghur minority,” Miettinen wrote.

The World Wide Dance ensemble also includes Akram Khan’s Dustbut for contractual reasons HS will only show the first two works of the trio.

The dancers of the performances are the dancers of the National Ballet. Conducts the orchestra of the National Opera Per Kristian Skalstad.

The preliminary and interim discussion is hosted Sami Sykkö. The guests are the producer of the whole Tytti Siukonen From the National Ballet, visual artist Jani Leinonen and soloist dancer Atte Kilpinen.

World Wide Dance: Heatscape and Earthborn. Live broadcast from the National Ballet on Thursday, October 20. The broadcast starts at 18:40.