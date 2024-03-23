«Third wave feminist New Yorker, with a university education, single and pretending to be happy about it, too busy but with few sexual relationships, who buys any magazine that says 'healthy personal image' on the cover and every two years returns to the point for… one week”. This is how she describes Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) her new master, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), after keeping an eye on him for a few seconds. Changing from New York to Badajoz, Madrid or Cartagena, there are few women of our generation who have not seen themselves reflected in that description. And yes, she also has a cat: Emily Dickinson.

Tina Fey had already become the first head of script room at 'Saturday Night Live' when Lorne Michaels, the architect of the affair, opted for '30 Rock', the series in which Fey wrote herself and her show putting into practice that old maxim of “write about what you know” (in this case, it was the then head of NBC, Kevin Reilly, who told him so). With a biting and acidic lucidity, Fey passed her experience through the filter of satire and '30 Rock' came out successful, despite the fact that its premiere coincided with that of 'Studio 60', by Aaron Sorkin: «It's just bad luck that “In my first attempt at prime time, I faced off against the most powerful writer on television,” Fey said. But, against all odds, Fey won: 'Studio 60' lasted one season, while '30 Rock' reached seven and, although it never achieved massive success (it has always been considered coffee for the very coffee-loving), it conquered all the awards there have been and to be had.

Liz Lemon is the smart girl with glasses, the 'nerdy' Star Wars fan who succeeds at work, but whose private life is disastrous. Sarcastic, chaotic and permanently overwhelmed, she is the center of the universe of characters that swarm on NBC. Not only does he deal with Donaghy, the Republican boss and prototype of a winner with whom he maintains a perpetual tug-of-war and a curious love-hate relationship, but also with the fauna of the program and its dramas: with the perpetual agony of its producer , with the neuroses and whims of Tracy Morgan and Jenna Maroney, and even with the scriptwriters, whom she treats like a mother fed up with having to deal with her offspring. In contrast, naivety, enthusiasm and love for television are concentrated in Kenneth Parcell, the janitor, whose role completes a set of characters who, although based on stereotypes, end up being much more complex and multifaceted than they seemed at first glance. first viewing thanks to Fey's brilliant writing.

In addition to the main characters and a battalion of incredible cameos (from Al Gore to Paul McCartney, passing through Jerry Seinfeld, Elvis Costello, Tom Hanks and even Aaron Sorkin himself, who appeared in 2011), '30 Rock' has given us Very sharp witticisms, dialogues like machine guns, delirious situations, two live episodes, songs and own programs like the hilarious 'MILF Island', a dizzying pace and constant allusions to pop culture.

But the secret of '30 Rock' is that it's made by people who love television as much as Kenneth does, as we do. That's why, when we catch the meta-television game and the constant self-referential jokes, we feel much smarter than we are, and as New Yorkers as Liz Lemon despite being born in Orejilla del Sordete. Unfortunately, the series is not available on any platform, so we only have to use fragments on YouTube to feel that way again. Even if it's just for a little while.