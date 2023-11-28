DThe US Republican Liz Cheney warned against former President Donald Trump in clear terms and sharply criticized her party colleagues. “As a nation, we can endure harmful policies for a four-year term,” Cheney writes in her new book, “Oath and Honor.” from which the broadcaster CNN quoted in advance on Tuesday. “But we cannot survive a president who is willing to override our Constitution.”

The former congresswoman warns in the book, which is due to be published in early December: “The assumption that our institutions will protect themselves is purely wishful thinking from people who would rather look the other way.”

The arch-conservative politician is considered the loudest Trump critic among Republicans. She paid a high price for this. She lost her leadership role within the party and ultimately her seat in the House of Representatives. She took a leading role in the committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol and repeatedly warned that Trump posed a threat to democracy. But Cheney only openly turned against Trump after the Capitol attack. Previously, she largely supported his policies.

In her new book, the 57-year-old also speaks out against her party: “We have also learned that most Republicans in Congress will do what Donald Trump demands, no matter what it is.”

The US could no longer count on elected Republicans to protect the country. Cheney is open to running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election if Trump becomes her party’s nominee. However, the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney is not given any chances.