The pandemic has been a fertile field for literary creation in all its genres, also for the philosophical thought that Daniel Innerarity expresses with informative ease in his books. The last one addresses the issue of freedom, that’s nothing there. And the observation of his town, in Navarra, fueled one of his reflections: the conservatives, the wealthiest, were more reluctant to put on the mask, to stop going to the bar, to cloister themselves in the house as the authorities forced them to. Those on the left seemed more obedient, more inclined to follow orders, to protect themselves without question as they were asked. It is not a question of character, the philosopher, invited at the Guadalajara International Book Fair to present his book, says: democratic freedom (Gutenberg Galaxy). What it is about, he will explain, is that those who do not have health insurance, those who enjoy worse health due to their socioeconomic conditions, tend to protect themselves, to accept collective well-being. The rest, who feel that the basics are satisfied in their lives, demand certain individual freedoms.

How, then, to reconcile the freedom to protect oneself and the freedom to unprotect oneself? Innerarity believes that the way is to convince those who do not want to wear the mask that this will end up killing them, that if their neighbor does not enjoy the same protection as themselves, they will all end up in the same hole. Or, with a more effective metaphor: “In this world of global warming, having air conditioning only ensures a more comfortable death.” Nor does living in a beautiful garden guarantee that the air is cleaner than what a poor person breathes on the street. Practical interest then. “Of course,” will say the philosopher, a columnist also in this newspaper, “the welfare state was not invented out of generosity, but because the elites discover that a healthier worker is more efficient; if one neighbor is sick, he can infect the other.” , the economic health of their homes does not matter.

The pandemic, however, also revealed the difficulty for some sociopolitical sectors to reach that conviction. Or, as the former Spanish president José María Aznar responded to the campaign against traffic accidents that reduced the level of alcohol that could be consumed before driving a vehicle: “Who said the glasses of wine that I should or should not drink?” ?”

“The freedom of the right is non-interference, that of the left, the absence of domination. It is not the same,” Innerarity will say to those gathered around the table where she presents her book. “For some, freedom depends on the provision of collective goods, something that for others represents very little.” And there are the anti-vaccines and their demand for freedom of action throughout the planet during the pandemic, led by the most radical right, such as President Bolsonaro in Brazil or Trump in the United States, to give two examples. For the philosopher, “the force of common good and evil is more powerful than individualistic protection.”

Before entering into questions about freedom, the philosopher’s talk was introduced by Consuelo Sáizar, editor and now responsible for Culture in the campaign of the conservative candidate for the presidency of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez. And by the columnist and writer Jesús Silva-Herzog, who highlighted Innerarity’s ease of articulating thoughts in the face of any emergency or circumstance posed by today’s world and “to give meaning, with the help of the classics, to the confusion we live in on this planet.” . His reflections, he said, “are a map to orient yourself and stand in the face of complexity.”

“I write to explain if Francisco is as communist as he says [el nuevo presidente argentino] Javier Milei or if Israelis are terrorists [en sus últimas actuaciones en la guerra con Gaza] like Pope Francis says,” Innerarity joked. That is, writing so that your way of articulating the world finds a sender to whom they are useful.

