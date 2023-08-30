Liwa College, with its two campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, is launching a comprehensive induction program under the slogan “Success begins with opportunities” with its mission, objectives, and the academic programs offered in it, which keep pace with the needs of the labor market and meet the next fifty agenda. The induction program will start on August 24, and this event includes a number of promising opportunities for students Among them are 7 categories of scholarships for students, in addition to exempting new students from registration fees for the new academic year 2024.

Liwa College emphasized the importance of this induction program, which represents a comprehensive window through which the student can learn about the academic programs and majors for the new year 2024 and what is related to each major in terms of an educational environment that stimulates creativity and leadership, as well as student diversity and diversity of faculty members, in addition to applied study laboratories, practical training plans and opportunities. Career available after graduation and other elements that support the student’s career during his undergraduate studies in the college.

Liwa College offers 25 specialized academic programs that meet the various sectors of engineering, health and administrative sciences, media, information technology and other disciplines, in addition to providing an advanced infrastructure, in accordance with the highest international standards, including 35 applied laboratories, and an elite group of more than 100 qualified faculty members. Distinguished Academy, they were drawn from prestigious international universities, which enhances the status of the college, and contributes well to strengthening the education process at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, and the country in general.

The college indicated that during these events, the scholarship programs offered by the college to students are introduced, which include 7 categories of specialized scholarships for students, including: the scholarship of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa College, which is intended for students who have a grade of 97 or above in high school and who meet the conditions of the scholarship, And the college scholarship for outstanding students in high school with an average of 80-95% for the current academic year, and the scholarship for students who excelled academically during their years of study at the college and who are included in the honor lists for outstanding students, and the grant for the first line of defense heroes from the elements of health care and their families, and grants for family members studying in the college Grants for People of Determination, and grants for strategic partnerships that are offered to students within the framework of joint cooperation with the government and private sectors in the country.