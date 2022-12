How did you feel about this article?

Headquarters of state oil pipeline Transneft in Moscow: measure will not directly influence the European Union market, which will stop importing Russian oil, but will affect companies in the bloc that transport the product to other countries 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The countries of the European Union reached an agreement this Friday (2) to limit the price of Russian oil to a ceiling of US$ 60 per barrel, as part of the retaliation against Russia agreed with the G7 due to the war against Ukraine , informed diplomatic sources.

The limit, however, does not directly affect the EU bloc, which from next Monday will apply a total embargo on oil imports from Russia, except for what Hungary buys by pipeline.

However, the measure will prohibit European shipping companies from transporting Russian oil to other countries if it is sold at a higher price than established.

The new political agreement ensures that if the market price falls below US$60 per barrel, the cap will be updated to be at least 5% below the market price.

With that, Poland lifted the veto it held for the past ten days, as it wanted the ceiling agreed between EU countries to be considerably lower than the $65 set by the G7.

On the other hand, Greece, Malta and Cyprus wanted the price to be higher, so as not to jeopardize the business of their shipping companies, which transport a large part of the oil that Russia sends outside its borders.

Furthermore, the cap on Russian oil means prohibiting insurance and reinsurance, as well as other financial services, on all ships carrying oil purchased at a price above the cap, which in practice will make it difficult to acquire or transport the oil itself. Petroleum.

In exchange for unblocking the deal, Poland secured the commitment of its European partners to speed up the ninth package of sanctions against Moscow.

The agreement signed this Friday, at a political level, will have to be formally adopted in the coming days.