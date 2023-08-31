qureate he announced Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Placesequel to the 2021 title developed by Orgesta. The game will be available worldwide starting next year 21 September on Nintendo Switchbut it will also come on PC this fall.

This second chapter will follow the story of three young girls, Himari, Aina And Miyabigot trapped in an abandoned mall where she wanders a bloodthirsty mascot. To find an escape route, they will have to explore the shopping center in search of clues and useful objects in order to survive.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Placewishing you a good vision as always!

Source: qureate Street Gematsu