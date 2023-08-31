Elements of the police attend the place where the crime was committed, in Chile, in 2023. COURTESY

A 47-year-old woman, a commercial engineer from the University of Valparaíso, has killed her three children, ages 14, 12, and 11, in the municipality of Las Condes, a wealthy area in eastern Santiago de Chile, an event that has caused great public commotion this Thursday in the South American country and is being investigated by the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office. The murders were executed by the mother of the children and discovered by the father this morning, according to the local press. The man would have tried unsuccessfully to save the life of the woman, who was still dying when he entered the apartment located on Avenida Manquehue Sur, one of the main streets of the commune.

The case is being investigated as a triple parricide and subsequent suicide and, so far, there are no indications that it is another crime, according to sources linked to the investigation. Her mother, affected by depression, even left farewell letters. The minors were two boys and a girl, the youngest. The middle one was in sixth grade and the girl was in fifth grade, both in a school in Las Condes. The eldest, 14 years old, had Down syndromeaccording to radio dna.

The 48-year-old father works in photography. Both were married 18 years ago.

Commander Gerardo Aravena, prefect(s) of the Santiago Andes Prefecture, provided background information on the incident. “In a preliminary way, the father indicates that at approximately one in the morning he would have arrived at the home, entering and verifying that his three children, his three children, had unfortunately died,” said the Carabineros official. According to police information, the woman suffered from depression.

“The father would have made calls at the emergency level of both the Carabineros and the PDI [la Policía de Investigaciones]and not getting a response, he decides to go to a municipal security base that is located in the vicinity of this sector, where he reports the occurrence of these events and requires the presence of the Carabineros”, added Aravena.

Facade of the building where the parricide of three children occurred. Christopher Venegas

Sub-prefect Óscar Alvarado, head of the Metropolitan Homicide Brigade of the PDI, reported that the woman used a sharp weapon to kill her children and take her own life. The case would be, she added, “a triple parricide with a sharp weapon and subsequent suicide also with a sharp weapon.”

Two of the minors remained in a bedroom, while the third was in another part of the apartment located on the fourth floor of the building.

The case is being investigated by the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office. The deputy prosecutor of the Flagrancia Oriente Prosecutor’s Office Claudio Suazo ordered the attendance of the PDI Homicide Brigade to investigate the crime.

The mayoress of Las Condes, Daniela Peñaloza, has written through social networks: “The terrible situation known during the last hours in our commune fills us with pain. Today I met with the Carabineros, PDI, and with the municipal security team to coordinate and accompany the delivery of psychological support to the family, neighbors, inspectors and school”.