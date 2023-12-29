Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) states that the measure is a “clear attempt by the government to try to impose a decision that it was unable to sustain in plenary”

The author of the PL that extends the payroll tax exemption, the senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), stated this Friday (Dec 29) that the publication of the MP (provisional measure) that proposes to re-encumber sectors from April 204 is a “a clear attempt by the government to try to impose a decision that it was unable to sustain in plenary”.

“The content is very bad, a wrong article, it reduces benefits, increases the tax burden, brings legal uncertainty for those who produce it”he said.

The senator once again demanded that the government cut spending to seek fiscal balance and zero deficit in 2024 and criticized the “saint” of the Treasury by collection.

“The government has to understand that the best way to achieve fiscal balance is not just by increasing taxes to try to increase collection and revenue, also balancing expenditure is important, improving the quality of spending, reducing costs is important and this could be the best way”he declared.

The congressman listed that Congress has two options left: return the MP or defeat the proposal after the parliamentary recess in February. Efraim defends the political path, with discussion of the topic among congressmen.

Watch (1min31s):

To the Power360the rapporteur of the tax exemption proposal in the Senate, Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), said this Friday (Dec 29) that businesspeople agreed “frustrated” with the publication of the MP. According to the congressman, the expectation that the re-encumbrance will only be in April eases friction with Congress and gives space for dialogue and even the possibility for deputies and senators to reject the measure.

Coronel also reaffirmed that the Treasury's action could undermine the relationship with Congress. “This attitude from the government that could undermine the harmony built in this first year of government is very serious”he said.

The payroll tax exemption for companies and cities had been approved by Congress this year, lasting until 2027. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), however, vetoed the measure. On December 14, Congress overturned the veto by a wide margin. In the Chamber, there were 378 votes against Planalto and only 78 in favor. In the Senate, 60 votes to overturn the veto and only 13 for Lula.

The minister's decision Fernando Haddad (Treasury) to download an MP to overturn the Legislative vote took place on Thursday (Dec 28), when the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), enacted the law with Lula's veto overturned. The decision angered congressmen and the negative reaction was not greater because there were many on vacation.

Pressure from Congress had an effect on the issue of exemption and the government backed away from the idea of ​​reimbursing sectors from January 1st. With the measure due in April, there will be plenty of time for politicians to discuss a solution.

It was even discussed the possibility of asking Pacheco to return the MP, but with the rule scheduled for April, the idea was discarded and the discussion on the topic in more depth was postponed after the recess.

Despite the friction with the minister at the end of the year, congressmen recognize Haddad as the government's main interlocutor in Congress. This year, the head of Finance was the minister most praised by deputies and senators in the negotiations on economic agendas.

The government published the provisional measure on the eve of the end of the year also as a strategy, because if the measure is not approved by Congress, it could apply a new MP in 2024 on the topic. The legislation establishes that a measure on the same topic cannot be published twice in the same year.