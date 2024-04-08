Qthat to a “plausible” accusation of genocide against Israel in the International Court of Justice, a UN Security Council resolution demanding an “immediate” ceasefire and a report by the UN rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories accusing the international community of inaction, The war that Israel maintains in Gaza is six months old.

These are the main figures of an unprecedented war, humanitarian and health crisis in the 365m², 41km long Palestinian enclave:

1. About 600 soldiers killed compared to 33,100 Gazans

More than 33,200 Gazans have died: 9,560 women and 14,500 childrenaccording to data from the Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

There is also 7,000 bodies under the rubble and more than 75,800 Palestinians injured.

Israel claims that some 13,000 dead are militants, although Hamas claims that it is half that number. The Israeli Army has attacked some 32,000 Hamas targets, launching around 9,100 projectiles.

The number of children dying in Gaza from malnutrition will continue to grow rapidly without a ceasefire.

On the Israeli side, 260 soldiers have died in the offensive and there are 604 including those who died in the Hamas attack on October 7, which left 1,200 deaths.

Israel questions these figures, but in previous wars in Gaza they have been reliable and organizations such as the UN or the World Health Organization (WHO) even consider them conservative.

95 journalists have also died, almost all Palestinians, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which describes it as the “most dangerous” conflict for the press.

At least 3,000 women may have been widowed in the enclave after the deaths of their partners in the war.

2. More than half of the hostages remain in Gaza

Of the 253 kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, some 129 remain captives, thirty of whom are already dead, according to Israeli intelligence, although the Islamists raise the figure to 70 “due to Israeli bombings.” Four other hostages have been in Gaza for years, two of them dead.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a one-week truce deal in late November, during which 105 hostages were freed by 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas had released four other hostages in October; while only three have been rescued by the Israeli Army in a military operation. Twelve bodies of captives have been recovered, three of them killed “by mistake” by Israeli soldiers.

The number of Palestinian prisoners that Israel must free in exchange for kidnapped hostages also divides the negotiations.

3. Nearly 500 medical workers killed

Despite being contrary to international humanitarian law, Israel has systematically attacked hospitals under the premise that Hamas uses them as bases. Total, 484 medical workers have been killed and 32 of the enclave's 36 hospitals are completely out of service., according to the Gaza Ministry of Health; in addition to 53 other medical centers.

After two weeks of siege, Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Strip, was left completely inoperative last Monday. The Israeli Army claimed to have killed some 200 alleged combatants and arrested 513 “members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad”; while the Hamas Government estimates more than 400 dead. According to the WHO, At least 21 patients died in this operation.

Damage to Al-Shifa Hospital after a two-week military operation by the Israeli army.

4. On the brink of famine

Humanitarian organizations and the UN accuse Israel of use hunger as a weapon of war. At least 31 people have died of starvation, 27 of them minors due to malnutrition and dehydration, according to the UN.

More than a million people are at risk of imminent famine; More than 677,000 Gazans suffer from “catastrophic” food insecurity and some 28,180 children suffer from malnutrition

Half of the Strip – more than a million people – is at risk of imminent famine; More than 677,000 Gazans suffer from “catastrophic” food insecurity and some 28,180 children suffer from malnutrition –one in three children under two years of age have acute malnutrition-, according to a recent report supported by the UN.

Despite this, hundreds of trucks remain stranded in the only two land crossings open by Israel. In March, an average of 160 trucks a day entered Gaza, an increase compared to previous months. Before the war, half a thousand a day did so, says the United Nations.

The population of Rafah has increased from 250,000 to 1.5 million since Israel began its military campaign in Gaza.

Israel prevents the arrival of aid in “arbitrary and exhaustive inspections”where they can seize everything from dates to purifying pills and order the trucks to start the process from scratch.

Israel has repeatedly attacked aid distribution points and 197 aid workers have already died in this war

Furthermore, Israel has repeatedly attacked aid distribution points, and 197 aid workers have already died in this war, according to the UN, three times more than in Somalia or Afghanistan.

The situation worsened after deadly attack with 7 dead against the World Central Kitchen convoy, the NGO founded by the Spanish chef José Andrés, which decided to suspend the distribution of food. Others like Anera did the same, in a feared domino effect that cannot be alleviated with the launch of air aid.

The destroyed car of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK).

5. 87% of the displaced population

Before the war, some 275,000 people lived in the southern city of Rafah, which has increased to 1.4 million after a massive influx of displaced people; crowded in tents without private spaces or hygiene.

Of 2.3 million Gazans, two million are forcibly displaced, 87% of the population

Of 2.3 million Gazans, two million are forcibly displaced, 87% of the population. 360,000 homes have been destroyed or uninhabitable by bombings, in which Israel has launched 70,000 tons of explosives that have left 26 million tons of rubble, according to Hamas.

Among the displaced, more than a million have suffered from contagious diseases and 10,000 cancer patients do not receive treatment. Besides, 230,000 chronically ill people lack access to medicines.

The number of displaced people is so high that many of them have had to take to the beaches of Rafah to settle.

