Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool won without Luis Díaz and is for now the leader of the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz was left without playing in Liverpool’s victory.

Luis Díaz was left without playing in Liverpool’s victory.

With the 2-0 victory against Watford, it puts pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0, with goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho, from a penalty, and reached first place in the Premier League, waiting for what Manchester City does later.

The Colombian Luis Díaz, who has just rejoined the team after playing the closing match of the tie with the Colombian National Team, remained on the substitute bench. It should be remembered that on Tuesday, Liverpool will face Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The one who did start with Watford was the Colombian Juan Camilo Hernández, who played the entire game.

Manchester City will visit Burnley, starting at 9 am

News in development.

SPORTS

weather app logo

See also  An "unpleasant" surprise for Mane awaits him in Liverpool .. What happened?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Liverpool #won #Luis #Díaz #leader #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Editorial Putin's follower is seeking a continuation in Hungary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.