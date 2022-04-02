Liverpool won without Luis Díaz and is for now the leader of the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz was left without playing in Liverpool’s victory.
Luis Díaz was left without playing in Liverpool’s victory.
With the 2-0 victory against Watford, it puts pressure on Manchester City.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 02, 2022, 08:28 AM
Liverpool beat Watford 2-0, with goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho, from a penalty, and reached first place in the Premier League, waiting for what Manchester City does later.
The Colombian Luis Díaz, who has just rejoined the team after playing the closing match of the tie with the Colombian National Team, remained on the substitute bench. It should be remembered that on Tuesday, Liverpool will face Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The one who did start with Watford was the Colombian Juan Camilo Hernández, who played the entire game.
Manchester City will visit Burnley, starting at 9 am
News in development.
SPORTS
April 02, 2022, 08:28 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #won #Luis #Díaz #leader #Premier #League
Leave a Reply