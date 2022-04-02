Liverpool won without Luis Díaz and is for now the leader of the Premier League

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0, with goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho, from a penalty, and reached first place in the Premier League, waiting for what Manchester City does later.

The Colombian Luis Díaz, who has just rejoined the team after playing the closing match of the tie with the Colombian National Team, remained on the substitute bench. It should be remembered that on Tuesday, Liverpool will face Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The one who did start with Watford was the Colombian Juan Camilo Hernández, who played the entire game.

Manchester City will visit Burnley, starting at 9 am

