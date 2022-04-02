Editorial Putin’s follower is seeking a continuation in Hungary

Hungarian opposition parties have had to cut back on their political ambition to overthrow Viktor Orbán.

Polish and the authoritarian leaders of Hungary have known each other as kinship souls and have supported each other in the European Union. EU funds have been frozen in both countries for breaches of the rule of law.

However, the war in Ukraine is a reminder that Poland and Hungary are not one tree. The Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbánia are separated from Russia: Russia is the enemy of Poland, but Hungary is in the throes of Putin. When Orbán visited Moscow in February, the gifts were a gas deal and an updated reputation as a supporter of Putin.

There are parliamentary elections in Hungary on Sunday, marked by the war in Ukraine. The opposition accuses Orbánia of pleasing Russia, but in times of crisis, the people need a strong leader. Orbán declares that Hungary can stay out of the war only under his leadership. Hungary does not allow arms shipments to Ukraine through the country. However, Orbán knows that he cannot challenge the EU’s forecourt alone. The NATO battle group was also eligible for Hungary.

Orbán has led Hungary for 12 consecutive years. During that time, he has concretized power to his neighbors down to the judiciary. Despite its obsession, Hungary is no different from the EU, because the EU has money for Orbán – although the EU has now frozen Hungarian EU money. The most important thing for Orbán’s Fidesz voters is their own wallet: the government distributes hefty tax rebates during the election.

Elections are difficult to hold free. Fidesz controls political airspace, as there is little free media. The opposition has had to cut its political goals for the overthrow of Orbán. Péter Márki-Zay, the joint prime ministerial candidate from very different parties, is quite popular, although the war in Ukraine has raised the popularity of Fidesz.

If the opposition wins, there will be a rebuilding of democracy. It is slow, because Fidesz’s monopoly of power is designed to last even if power changes in Parliament. Even if Orbán wins, he can no longer count on the EU’s permanent attention and Poland’s support for Hungary. The EU has just found its strength and remembered its value. That is bad news for Orbán, good news for Hungarians.

