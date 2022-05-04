The technical director of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was happy after qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday by beating Villarreal 3-2, ensuring that this final is as if it were the first.

“This final I have the impression that it is as if it were the first. It’s always special”, mentioned the strategist in the press conference after the match, after reaching his third final in five years.

“At the beginning we were impressed by them. We couldn’t build anything. We didn’t play in the right spaces, we shot long balls and forced our game”, assured the trainer German. “We had some good balls, but none to take the initiative,” Klopp explained.

However, the English team’s strategist explained that at the break he explained to the players that they had to be stronger and move more intelligently, since “we didn’t have enough mobility“, he exposed.

“I have great respect for him. Villarreal. It is a formidable stadium and what they are doing here, what Unai (Emery) is doing is incredible. We deserved it but this victory is the result of great performance on our part. Come back from 2-0… “, he considered.