In Jones County, within the state of mississippisoutheast of USAa school bus was totally destroyed after a tree hits behind the driver's seatwho had dropped off the last child on the tour at home a few minutes before.

An unusual episode shocked the Jones County school district, which despite Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident.you will have to discard a practically new vehicle, purchased a few months ago.

By fate or simply luck, no child was on board the vehicle at the moment of impact, only the driverwho was finishing the route and was able to escape the accident unharmed. Five minutes before the incident occurred, she had taken the last child on the tour to his home, and was on her way to leave the bus near the school.

The tree completely destroyed the interior of the vehicle, purchased a few months ago by the school district. Photo:Keaundria Milloy/KLTV Share

The impact of the giant tree falling completely destroyed the interior of the bus, and when the driver realized the magnitude of the accident, he immediately called the authorities to report the incident. Subsequently, agents from the surrounding counties went to the scene to help with the cleanup in the dramatic scene left by the accident.

The statements of the authorities of the school that owned the bus destroyed in the United States

After hearing the news, the school authorities spoke with the driver to establish the sequence of events that led to the serious accident. “The driver was going down the road at about 20 or 25 miles an hour, very slow, and he said, suddenly the bus just stopped. The next thing he knew was that He looked back in the rearview mirror and saw a tree in the center of the bus.“explained the superintendent of the school district, BR Jones, in statements to the American media KLTV.

Along these lines, the superintendent pointed out that It was an episode for which no school can be prepared in advance.and highlighted the importance that there were no injuries.