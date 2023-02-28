Liverpool To Cause an Upset!

Man Utd is taking on Liverpool on the 5th of March. The match is taking place at Anfield. Last season Liverpool would have been red-hot favorites to beat Man Utd, but the 2022/2023 season is a totally different story! Liverpool finished last season in second place, just 1 point behind Man City after winning 28 from 38 matches. However, this season Liverpool is sitting in 8th position, having won just 10 from 22 games.

Man Utd, on the other hand, started this season poorly, but since ditching Ronaldo and bringing in some new signings, are on fire. Marcus Rashford has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world, and Man Utd are currently sitting in 3rd, just 3 points behind Man City.

Despite Man Utd being in fine form, we are still picking Liverpool to cause an upset. Keep reading to find out why we are making crazy soccer predictions!

Liverpool and Man Utd Have Conceded The Same Amount of Goals

Despite Liverpool sitting in 8th position, their defense is just as good as Man Utd’s. Both teams have conceded 28 goals this season. Numerous average teams have scored against Man Utd this season, and despite Liverpool being in poor form, they still have enough attacking ability to score 1 or 2 goals against Man Utd. This means if Man Utd are going to win this match, they are going to need to score 3 goals which is a tall order!

The Match is Taking Place At Anfield

Liverpool will have a home-field advantage in their clash against Man Utd. Anfield is a fortress, and away sides have an extremely difficult time winning. Man Utd often struggle when playing away from home. We expect Eric Ten Hag’s men to get a little nervous.

Liverpool are going to bounce back strong after a recent poor performance against Real Madrid. Don’t be surprised if they come out attacking and score early. Liverpool will be looking to catch Man Utd off-guard.

Liverpool Still Has Mo Salah

Mo Salah is one of the most talented strikers in the world and is a former Golden Boot winner. The Egyptian wizard can conjure up a goal from nothing. If he even gets half a sniff against Man Utd, we expect him to find the back of the net. Salah is in good form recently and has already scored 8 goals this season, he very well could add to this tally on the 5th of March!

Wrapping Up

We predict Liverpool to beat Man Utd. Man Utd have been playing amazingly lately, but we expect the mean reversion effect to take place and them to come back to reality. At the same time, Liverpool will be fired up for this and have home field advantage. Man Utd does not have the best defense and Liverpool has enough class upfront to slot some goals. Comment below who you think is going to win this big match!