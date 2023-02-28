favorite. The Screen Actors Guild voted for the movie Everything Everywhere at the same time. Over a thousand vote for the Oscars.

The movie Everything everywhere at the same time (Everything Everywhere All at Once) is still on its way to the Oscar. On Sunday he broke records at the SAG Awards ceremony, the gala offered by the Screen Actors Guild. The film starring Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win best actress, became the most awarded film in the event’s history, winning all major categories. “The most important thing is that we never give up. This is not just for me, it’s for all the little girls who look like me… thank you for giving me a seat at the table,” said Yeoh in her speech, who with her triumph would confirm that the Oscar is defined between her and Cate Blanchett.

Heading into the Academy Awards, approximately 160,000 actors voted to choose SAG winners. Of those, 1,302 are Oscar voting members. “Bodes very well for Oscar night prospects,” notes The Hollywood Reporter.

For the American press, the categories for the best interpretation are not defined. “Two awards were not. Michelle Yeoh, beating Cate de Tár. It was always thought that it would be a close competition. And Jamie Lee Curtis, a stunning win over presumed favorite Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Fraser. Best Actor for The Whale. Photo: diffusion

For some of the critics, Everything everywhere at the same time (available in some theaters along with other nominees) only has “the youngest voters of the Academy excited”. Variety compares it to the effect it achieved Bonnie and Clyde, which ultimately did not win the Oscar. “With over $100 million at the worldwide box office, Everything fits the blockbuster picture very well. But will a newer, younger, bigger and more international Academy award its top prize to such a divisive and unorthodox proposal?

On the other hand, something that characterized this edition of the SAG was the decision to transfer the broadcast to Netflix’s YouTube channel. The fact that it is an event without announcements meant that emotional speeches such as that of actor Brendan Fraser were not interrupted. After losing at the Bafta – Austin Butler won for Elvis – the protagonist of The Whale is once again a favourite. “I could never have imagined that I would be offered the role of my life with this character. He is someone who is in a raft of regrets, but in a sea of ​​hope, ”said the actor, recalling that he lived in ostracism because of depression. “I have been in that sea. And I’ve been riding that wave lately. It’s been powerful, it’s been good, but it’s also crushed me to the bottom of the ocean.”