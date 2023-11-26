Luis Díaz lived 13 days of anguish, anxiety and sadness for the kidnapping of his father Luis Manuelwho was kidnapped by the Eln guerrilla on Saturday, October 28 in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira), an event that went around the world and hit the Liverpool locker room.

After the difficult moment, his father ‘Mane’ was released safely. But the experience that the guajiro and his teammates lived will never be forgotten.

Although several weeks have passed since the release, Liverpool continue to remember this fact. This Saturday, after the draw against Manchester City (1-1), Jürgen Klopp referred to the issue again and was happy because Luis Díaz’s father is healthy in England enjoying his son’s games.

“Despite all the bad things about the situation, the whole group reacted, it was really good. “Now that they’re here, that’s great and it’s a good combination for the Christmas season, with the family here.”the German coach indicated to SkySports.

'Mane' Díaz celebrates Liverpool's goal.
Photo: EFE / Screenshot

Cody Gakpo, sincere when talking about his teammate Luis Díaz

One of those who surprised in the last hours when speaking on the subject was the Dutch Cody Gakpo in the middle AD Sportwereldwho did not hide when expressing that this experience has brought the Liverpool team closer together due to how the Colombian was treated in such a complicated moment.

“It definitely helped, this terrible situation has brought us closer, together we have been there for him. And we still support it because an incident like this has a huge impact,” he indicated.

Luis Díaz with his father ‘Mane’ Díaz. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

In addition, he noted that they continue to support him and the team is ‘a refuge’ for Luis Díaz, who will always be grateful for the actions of the club, his coach, his teammates and the entire coaching staff.

“Anfield and the training ground had to be a safe haven for him, but We are very grateful that everything turned out well.“, indicated the footballer, who is competing for the starting position in Liverpool with ‘Lucho’.

