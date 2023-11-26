Arc System Works and Bandai Namco are about to launch the beta testing on functionality Rollback Netcode applied to Dragon Ball FighterZof which we finally learn the precise dates: from 30 November to 10 December 2023.
This is a test dedicated, at the moment, only to the PC version on Steam of the Dragon Ball fighting game, awaiting a possible extension of the test to the other platforms on which the game is available, in accordance with the application of this functionality.
At this point, it is likely that the Rollback Netcode insertion times will be longer than what was initially expected: the functionality had been announced for 2023, but with the test arriving only now, at the end of the year, it is logical expect implementation in 2024.
A long-awaited novelty
It’s about a much awaited news by Dragon Ball FighterZ players because it is intended to significantly improve the online multiplayer gaming experience, as usually happens with the inclusion of this feature.
The beta test on Steam was announced by Tomoko Hirokiproducer of Bandai Namco, who also apologized for the long wait, considering that the first announcements in this regard date back to 2022.
“We have worked hard to ensure a satisfying gaming environment and now we are finally ready to share this news with you,” Hiroki reported. “This beta test will be available to all owners of Dragon Ball FighterZ on Steam.”
Rollback Netcode, as we explained in a dedicated article, is a system that tries to “anticipate” the player’s inputs by applying some probable frames in advance, to reduce the lag problem inherent in any online gaming experience.
It is a system already widely used with excellent results in several other fighting games and Dragon Ball FighterZ should also soon count on this feature.
