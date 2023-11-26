Arc System Works and Bandai Namco are about to launch the beta testing on functionality Rollback Netcode applied to Dragon Ball FighterZof which we finally learn the precise dates: from 30 November to 10 December 2023.

This is a test dedicated, at the moment, only to the PC version on Steam of the Dragon Ball fighting game, awaiting a possible extension of the test to the other platforms on which the game is available, in accordance with the application of this functionality.

At this point, it is likely that the Rollback Netcode insertion times will be longer than what was initially expected: the functionality had been announced for 2023, but with the test arriving only now, at the end of the year, it is logical expect implementation in 2024.