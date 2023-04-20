Chief Inspector Jonathan Davies, who is responsible for the operation during the Eurovision Song Contest, emphasizes that there is no “concrete threat”. “We know that when the public acts as our extra eyes and ears, it helps us keep the people who come to these events safe,” says Davies. “We ask you all to look out for each other. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell employees or the police.”
Closer to the Eurovision song contest, the police will more often call for attention. That happens on social media, but also in and around Liverpool. In addition, many security guards and agents will be walking around during the event, visible and invisible. The stakes are “deliberately unpredictable”.
The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is from 9 to 13 May. The duo Mia Nicolai-Dion has been delegated on behalf of the Netherlands.
