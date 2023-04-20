The Simpson They’re one of the longest-running animated sitcoms of all time, and some of the jokes are so hidden that fans needed to watch the episodes over and over again just to make sure they caught every joke.

But a fan of simpsons has gone viral for going the extra mile to uncover a missing joke in the series that had been hidden for over 30 years since its initial broadcast. The first seasons of simpsons they reward videotape culture in such a way that fans would often pause or rewind moments to see what might have happened in the background.

It wasn’t just the in-jokes that fans of the simpsons they could have discovered in this way, if not even some of the hidden jokes in the dialogue. In particular, @ewzzy has gone viral among fans on Twitter for using her background in audio engineering to figure out what Marge was saying during the season 3 episode, the otto showin which Homer couldn’t hear her due to the fact that he had developed tinnitus from all the concerts he had attended.

The episode 22 of the season 3 of the simpsons, the ott showo first aired on Fox on April 23, 1992. This episode saw Otto finally move in with the family simpsonsbut it started with Homer deciding to take Bart and Milhouse to a concert of Spinal Tap.

I used my audio editing skills to recover a buried @TheSimpsons joke. #Simpsons pic.twitter.com/H0gD1qO7vF —Ewzzy Rayburn (@ewzzy) April 19, 2023

This is where Marge worries that the band is playing too loud, but Homer argues that it has never hurt her despite all the heavy metal concerts he’s been to. The joke then is that his tinnitus has become so obvious that he can’t even hear what she was saying: “Okay, just make sure they don’t rub off on the band’s attitude towards women, liquor, religion. , politics, actually towards anything.”

However, as revealed through the efforts of @ewzzy, it is eventually revealed what Marge was saying to Homer: “Well, okay… but make sure they don’t adopt the band’s attitude towards women, alcohol, religion, politics, really anything.” It’s a subtle jab at Marge, as are many of Marge’s best written jokes throughout the series, and the funny thing is that Homer’s response still works as if he heard it in the first place.

Via: comic book