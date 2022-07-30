Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 and won the Community Shield, the trophy awarded in the match between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup. The reds, coached by Klopp, broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with Alexander Arnold. Guardiola’s team equalized with Alvarez in the 70th minute. In the final, Liverpool scored twice on a penalty kick. At 83 ‘Salah signs the new advantage, at 94’ Nunez closes the score: 3-1.