The Reds are returning from defeat with Leicester. In the challenge with the Londoners they have the advantage: 61 wins to 42

2022 starts on the pitch for the Premier League. Saturday 1 January off to the twentieth day of the championship. To open the round is the big match between Arsenal and Manchester City, then the match between Ranieri and Conte in Watford-Tottenhan. On Sunday at Stamford Bridge great expectations also for Chelsea-Liverpool, kick-off at 17.30. Two races postponed due to Covid cases: Leicester-Norwich and Southampton-Newcastle.

LATEST RESULTS – The Blues chase the Citizens to the top of the Premier. Eight lengths that divide Guardiola’s men from Tuchel’s troop. Chelsea have 42 points scored in twenty games. At the moment, he will not have to recover any matches in the league. The balance sheet says twelve hits, six draws and two defeats. Draw 1-1 in the last home match against Brighton. Seven consecutive useful results so far between cups and Premier. Liverpool are back from the knockout with Leicester: 1-0 in the 90 ‘with a decisive goal from Lookman. It follows the Blues in the standings in third place with 41 points. He will have to recover the match against Leeds. Before the defeat remedied last weekend, he had not lost in the league since 7 November against West Ham. In the Champions League, Lukaku and his team mates finished second in Group H and will face Lille in the round of 16. First place in the group and Inter as an opponent in the next round for the Reds.

PREVIOUS – There are 131 matches between Chelsea and Liverpool so far. The balance of the previous is in favor of the Reds with 61 wins against 42 of the opponents, 29 draws. The first leg last August at Anfield ended 1-1: Havertz and Salah the scorers. In the last ten games the Blues have won three times. Five successes for Klopp’s team, two equal. Mané and his teammates are the second best attack in the Premier with 50 goals scored, only City did better with 51. Tuchel’s men conceded just 14. Both teams do not want to stray from the top. And start the new year with the three points. Excellent conditions for the big match at Stamford Bridge.

December 31 – 5:38 pm

